Brazil could call up Gleison Bremer for the current international break after losing Éder Militão to injury.

The Seleção initially left the Juventus defender out of their squad, as they had ample defensive options.

Bremer, a regular starter for Juve, earned a few caps under Brazil’s previous manager. However, the new manager has not favoured him and did not select him for the latest squad.

Despite this, Bremer remains an option for Brazil, and a report on Tuttomercatoweb suggests that with Militão now unavailable, Brazil may call up Bremer as a replacement.

The Juventus star is passionate about representing his country, and he would be thrilled to leave Turin to earn more caps for Brazil.

Juve FC Says

It will be great to keep Bremer at home during this break because he will get the much-needed rest ahead of the return of club football.

The defender will, however, want to play for his country and improve his number of caps.

Most professionals dream of international football, and playing for a nation like Brazil is certainly a source of pride.