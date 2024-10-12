Danilo has lost his spot in the Juventus starting XI despite being the team’s captain, but the defender continues to receive playing time with the Brazil national team.

He also serves as captain for Brazil and has remained an important player for the squad, though that status may not last.

Danilo featured in Brazil’s 2-1 victory over Chile in their World Cup qualifier yesterday, starting the match.

Although the Selecao secured the win, they conceded an early goal that was attributed to an error by Danilo.

According to Tuttojuve, Brazil fans have started to criticize the defender, calling for him to step down from the national team if he cannot maintain consistent performances.

Some supporters argue that if he is not starting for Juventus, he should not be in the starting lineup for Brazil either.

The pressure is mounting on him to improve or make way for more in-form players on the international stage.

Juve FC Says

Danilo is 33, and there is little time left for him as a professional footballer, so these mistakes will continue for some time.

We need to manage his minutes, and Brazil now understands why he does not start many games at Juve.