During his playing days, Cafu was one of the best right-backs in his generation, if not the ultimate best.

The legendary fullback found great success during his time in Italy. He represented Roma between 1997 and 2003, before spending another five campaigns at Milan.

However, the 52-year-old will forever be associated with the Brazilian national team. He won two World Cups with the Selecao, including the 2002 version where he raised the golden trophy as the team’s captain.

Today, Danilo has become the first choice right-back for the national team, even if he doesn’t fit the prototypical mold of the Brazilian fullback.

Cafu admits that the Juventus defender has different characteristics, but praises him for his solidity at the back and considers him a key member in the squad.

“Danilo is very strong. We’re counting on him a lot,” said the Milan legend in an interview with la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24.

“He doesn’t push forward like me, but he gives a lot of balance. Too bad he got hurt. In his place, I think Tite will play whoever is in better shape.”

Danilo sustained a knock during Brazil’s first World Cup fixture against Serbia and will miss the next two group stage matches.

The Selecao are hoping to have him back by the knockout stage.