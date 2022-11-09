Brazil manager praises Juventus man and admits mistake at spotting him late

The manager of the Brazilian national team Tite has revealed he regrets not calling up Gleison Bremer sooner.

The defender joined Juve this season from Torino, but he has been in the Italian top flight since 2018.

He was Serie A’s Defender of the Season last term and that prompted the Bianconeri to add him to their squad as a replacement for the outgone Matthijs de Ligt.

He had to wait until this season to earn a call-up to the Brazilian national team and Italy was already considering naturalising him.

However, he was named on the Brazil squad for Qatar 2022 and Tite wished he had been in the team earlier.

The gaffer said via Football Italia:

“Bremer had this opportunity to be called up thanks to his career and performances of a high level at Torino and Juventus.

“Perhaps we got it wrong and didn’t observe him closely enough, because he deserved more of our attention a lot earlier.

“When he arrived here, in the games and the training sessions we did together, he gave such a sense of certainty. He really is a player of great quality.”

Juve FC Says

Bremer has been in stunning form for us since he made the move to the Allianz Stadium in the summer.

The centre-back is different from other defenders at the club and his quality is clear to see.

Hopefully, he will keep getting better as the season goes on and we will get more value from him.