Brazil manager Tite offers updates on Danilo and Alex Sandro

Despite the club’s disastrous start of the season, Juventus is the most represented Serie A side in the 2022 World Cup with eleven players in total, three of them featuring for the Brazilian national team.

The Bianconeri’s fullback duo of Danilo and Alex Sandro were starters from the get-go, but suffered injury setbacks, the first against Serbia and the second in the encounter versus Switzerland.

Regardless, the Selecao won both matches to book their place in the Round of 16, despite suffering an unharmful defeat to Cameroon on their final group match.

The World Cup favorites are preparing to take on South Korea on Monday evening, and Brazil manager Tite revealed that Danilo is back at his disposal.

On the other hand, Sandro still needs additional time on the sidelines, but he could be present at the upcoming stages if his team manages to qualify.

“Danilo is fine and will be in the match,” said Tite during his pre-match press conference via Corriere dello Sport.

“Alex Sandro, on the other hand, hasn’t full recovered yet and we do not intend to take any risks.”

Juve’s Brazilian contingent also includes their summer signing Gleison Bremer who has recently made his debut with the national team.

The centre-back started the last match against Cameroon, but he remains behind Thiago Silva and Marquinhos in the pecking order.