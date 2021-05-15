Brazil NT: Two Juventus players called up, one excluded

Brazil are set to take on Ecuador and Paraguay on the 4th and 8th of June respectively in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, and Juventus fans could witness some familiar faces in the starting lineup.

According to ilBianconero, national team manager Tite called up 24 players to the occasion, including two Old Lady stars – Alex Sandro and Danilo.

However it remains to be seen whether or not the two fullbacks will be starting the matches, as they will be facing some stern competition for the spots.

On the right flank, Danilo will contend for a place against a former Juventus player, Dani Alves. The Barcelona legend is still going strong at the age of 38, and currently plays for Sao Paolo in his native country.

On the opposing flank, Atletico Madrid’s Renan Lodi will offer an alternative for Sandro, who hasn’t been enjoying his best season in Turin.

Whilst the former Porto duo managed to receive a call-up, their Juventus teammate Arthur was left behind.

The midfielder has struggled for form throughout his first campaign in Italy, and will need to produce the goods next season in order to regain his spot with the Selecao.

Here is the full list of players called-up for the Brazilian national team.

Goalkeepers

Alisson – Liverpool (ENG)

Ederson – Manchester City (ENG)

Weverton – Palmeiras

Full-backs

Dani Alves – San Paolo

Danilo – Juventus (ITA)

Renan Lodi – Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

Alex Sandro – Juventus (ITA)

Central defense

Thiago Silva – Chelsea (ENG)

Marquinhos – Paris Saint Germain (FRA)

Lucas Veríssimo – Benfica (POR)

Éder Militão – Real Madrid (ESP)

Midfielders

Casemiro – Real Madrid (ESP)

Douglas Luiz – Aston Villa (ENG)

Fred – Manchester United (ENG)

Fabinho – Liverpool (ENG)

Lucas Paquetá – Lyon (FRA)

Everton Ribeiro – Flamengo

Forwards

Everton – Benfica (POR)

Roberto Firmino – Liverpool (ING)

Gabriel Barbosa – Flamengo

Gabriel Jesus – Manchester City (Eng)

Neymar Jr. – Paris Saint Germain (FRA)

Richarlison – Everton (ENG)

Vinícius Júnior – Real Madrid (ESP)