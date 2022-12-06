Brazil trials Juventus man in a new role

Bremer only started playing for Brazil just before the World Cup, yet the national team manager considered him good enough to join the World Cup squad.

He was one of the surprise inclusion in the group and has played some minutes for them in the competition, most notably in the round of 16 game against South Korea.

The defender was subbed on in the second half and a report on Football Italia reveals he was played in an unfamiliar left-back role in the latter stages of the game.

This shows he has worked on filling that role in training and did well when he came on to play in it. It will delight Juventus.

Because of him, the Bianconeri have become a solid three-at-the-back defence, even though Max Allegri is used to playing a four-man defence.

Juve FC Says

Bremer showed he is a top talent when he arrived at Juve and that is the same impression he gave the Brazil national team handlers.

This means he is likely to remain a key part of that group and versatility will help his chances of getting more playing time.

This World Cup will increase his experience and see him return to us a much better player than he is at the moment.