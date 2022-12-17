di maria
Brazilian club enters the race to sign Juventus star

December 17, 2022 - 12:30 pm

Angel di Maria signed a one-year deal at Juventus this term after he left PSG as a free agent at the end of last season.

The attacker remains one of the finest players in the Bianconeri squad and has helped Argentina qualify for the final of Qatar 2022.

Juve wanted him to sign a two-year deal, but he agreed to a single-season contract before joining, meaning he will become a free agent at the end of this season.

The Bianconeri hope to keep him, but clubs in South America are desperate to add him to their squad, according to different reports.

Tuttomercatoweb reveals Rosario Central wants him in their squad and he seems to be keen on a move there, but a new suitor has emerged.

The report claims Botafogo of Brazil has become interested in a move for him and they want to add him to their squad soon enough.

The Brazilians want him to become the next superstar to join their team and the winger might consider their approach.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria is at the end of his playing career and might not sign a new Juve deal if Argentina wins the World Cup tomorrow.

Injuries have plagued him this season, which is a good reason why we should not even think about handing him a new deal.

