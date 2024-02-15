Alex Sandro is set to depart Juventus at the end of this season and has already received an offer to return to Brazil. The left-back has been a key player for Juve this season, forming a solid partnership with Danilo and Gleison Bremer in a three-man defence.

Despite his valuable contributions, Juventus does not envision him as part of their future plans, and Sandro is expected to leave the Allianz Stadium in the summer. While he may attract interest from European clubs, it remains uncertain whether he prefers to stay on the continent or seek a move elsewhere.

Nevertheless, Brazilian club Internacional has taken the initiative by extending the first offer for his signature. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, they have proposed a contract to sign him as a free agent. Although Sandro has not responded yet, there is confidence that he will accept the offer and return to Brazil to conclude his career, following in the footsteps of many fellow Brazilians.

Juve FC Says

Sandro is no longer a player we can count on for the long term, and it is an easy decision to allow him to leave the club.

The defender knows this, and we expect him to be on the lookout for his next home already.