Cruzeiro remains keen on signing Kaio Jorge after Thiago Motta made him one of the players Juventus can sell.

The Brazilian spent last season on loan at Frosinone and struggled to make as much of an impact as Matias Soule.

Juventus has decided to cut their losses on Jorge and allow him to leave the club for a good fee this summer.

Jorge wants to play more often, but he will not get that chance at the Allianz Stadium next term, even though a new manager will be at the helm.

This means the best option for both parties is for him to move to a new club, and Cruzeiro initially wanted to sign him on loan.

However, Juventus did not warm to the idea as the Bianconeri want to sell or keep him.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Thiago Motta has given them the go-ahead for Jorge to leave the Allianz Stadium, but the Bianconeri will not allow him to leave on loan.

Cruzeiro is now ready to sign him permanently, and the report claims that the Brazilian club will sign him for 4 million euros.

They are confident that he will join them for that fee, and Juve now has to decide if the offer is good enough to offload him.

Juve FC Says

Having failed to shine on loan at Frosinone, this summer is the perfect time to cut our losses on Kai Jorge.