Flamengo wants to sign Kaio Jorge on loan to help him gain valuable playing time.

The youngster joined Juventus at the start of last year, and he has been working his way through the ranks at the club.

He remains one man Juve wants to develop, but he needs game time to reach his full potential.

He has been injured since the start of this year, but he is making progress in his recovery, and they expect him to be back to full fitness soon.

He would struggle to break into Juve’s current team, and the club is willing to send him out on loan in January.

Flamengo is the first team to show an interest in his signature, and they keep pushing.

Juve wants him to join a Serie A club instead, so he can get used to how the Italian football system works.

However, Tuttomercatoweb reveals Flamengo is refusing to give up, and they hope to convince the Bianconeri to allow him to return to Brazil.

Juve FC Says

If Flamengo is so keen on him, it means they have space for him to play regularly.

That is what Jorge needs now. If he joins a team that does not give him enough playing chances, the essence of the loan would be defeated.