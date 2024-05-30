Juventus star Kaio Jorge might return to Brazil as his career struggles to take off in Europe.

The youngster joined Juventus from Santos in 2021 as one of the best young talents in Brazilian football.

When it looked like he was close to earning regular game time at Juventus, he suffered a long-term injury that kept him out of action for almost two years.

Jorge has not been the same player since then, and he spent this season on loan at Frosinone.

He was in average form, but it was not good enough for him to secure a spot in the Juve team for next season.

The ideal next step would be for him to go out on loan again, and this time, it could be away from Europe.

As Juve considers what to do with the 22-year-old, a report on Calciomercato suggests he could move back to Brazil.

The report claims Cruzeiro is interested in adding him to their squad, and they think he has the potential to do well with them.

It adds that they are prepared to sign him permanently if Juventus agrees to sell him for €4.5 million.

Juve FC Says

Jorge probably needs to return to Brazil and regain his form and confidence before returning to Europe.

The long-term injury he suffered affected his performance, and he needs more time to get back to his highest levels.