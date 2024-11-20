Danilo, Juventus’ captain and a seasoned defender, has been struggling to deliver consistent performances for the Bianconeri. Despite his leadership role, the Brazilian has faced mounting criticism for his defensive lapses, which some attribute to his age catching up with him. This decline in form has inevitably led to speculation about his future with the club, and rumours of a potential move away are beginning to gather steam.

A recent report from Tuttomercatoweb indicates that Vasco da Gama, one of Brazil’s most iconic football clubs, is eyeing Danilo as a potential signing during the January transfer window. The Rio de Janeiro-based team is said to be eager to add the experienced defender to their ranks, believing his leadership qualities could be invaluable as they aim to strengthen their squad.

However, Juventus finds itself in a difficult position. Although Danilo has struggled to perform at the highest level, the club’s ongoing injury crisis in defence has made him a crucial figure in their squad. With several defenders sidelined due to long-term injuries, Juventus has been forced to rely on Danilo’s availability, even when his performances have not been up to par.

The report suggests that Juventus may not allow Danilo to leave in January, as losing him mid-season could leave the team dangerously short of defensive options. While some fans have expressed frustration with Danilo’s current form, his presence still provides depth in a position where Juventus is already stretched thin.

For Danilo, a move to Vasco da Gama could be an opportunity to return to his homeland and reignite his career in a familiar environment. For Juventus, the decision to retain or sell him must balance their immediate needs with long-term planning, ensuring the squad remains competitive in the crucial second half of the season.