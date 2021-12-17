Brazilian club wants to sign unsettled Juventus loanee

Douglas Costa might remain in Brazil despite suffering relegation from the country’s top-flight with Gremio.

The Juventus winger is on loan there and now faces a return to the Allianz Stadium.

There is no space for him in Max Allegri’s squad, so the Bianconeri will try to find a new home for him.

Calciomercato says fellow Brazilian side, Sao Paulo is interested in a move for him and they will attempt to do a deal with Juventus.

Costa has spent the last few campaigns away from Juve and has a deal that expires at the end of this European season.

Remaining in Brazil is probably the best option for the former Bayern Munich winger unless another European club takes a chance on him.

Juve FC Says

Costa was an important member of the Juve squad between 2017 and 2019, having initially moved to Turin on loan.

But injuries and poor form ensured he contributed little after signing permanently.

At 31, he is already very close to the end of his career and would probably look for one last payday.

Juve will be happy that Sao Paulo wants to sign him and an agreement between both clubs should come easily.