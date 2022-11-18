Brazilian defender says Juventus training base is best for their national team

The Brazilian national team is preparing for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Juventus training ground and PSG defender Marquinhos believe it has the best facilities for them.

Club football is suspended until after the World Cup and Serie A will not resume until next year.

Juve stars who are not with their national team now have been given a small break by the club.

They agreed to hand their training ground over to the Brazilian national team and it has been a good place for them so far.

Marquinhos said via Football Italia:

“We feel well here. It was exactly what the staff was looking for in terms of structures.

“There is everything to work at our best and prepare for the World Cup. That’s why we came here.”

Juve FC Says

We have one of the best facilities in Italy at the Allianz Stadium and it is great to see someone praise us for the work we have done to develop it.

However, we need to ensure it stays in top shape so that our players will be used to the most modern facility.

Cristiano Ronaldo also said things are better at Juve than at Manchester United, so we deserve credit for our work to keep this club in shape so far.