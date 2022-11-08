During his time at Santos, Kaio Jorge was considered amongst the top talents in South American football.

Juventus managed to win the race for the young man’s signature in the summer of 2021, but his time in Turin has been anything but pleasant.

The striker initially struggled for space in the first team, and while playing a match with the club’s U-23 side back in February, he sustained a rupture in the kneecap that has kept him out of action ever since.

So while the Brazilian should be available for selection by the restart in January, he’s unlikely to find room within Max Allegri’s current squad.

But according to Calciomercato, Flamengo would like to bring Kaio home on a two-year loan deal with the right to buy.

The Mengao are one of the biggest clubs in the American continent, and have just recently won the Copa Libertadores – the South American equivalent of the Champions League.

However, it remains to be seen if Juventus would be willing to accept such terms, as it could realistically signal the end of the youngster’s time in Turin.

Juve FC say

While sending Kaio on loan in January sounds like a logical plan, the reported terms suggest that Flamengo would like to keep the player for good.

Therefore, it might be wiser to find the 20-year-old an Italian club that is willing to offer him some space and allows him to gain valuable Serie A experience on a dry loan.