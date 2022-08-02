Ronaldo
Brazilian legend tips between Juventus and Inter for the Scudetto

August 2, 2022

Ronaldo de Lima believes Juventus and Inter Milan have the best chance of competing for the Serie A title this season.

The Bianconeri didn’t win a single trophy in the last campaign and they know that must change in this one.

They have bolstered their squad with some exciting new players, but the likes of Inter Milan and AC Milan have also added new players to their squad.

Milan won the league title last season ahead of Inter, with Juventus only managing to finish inside the top four.

Ronaldo played for both Milan clubs in Serie A, but he doesn’t think the reigning champions can retain the league title.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “It will be a good fight between Inter and Juve. I don’t see Milan as the favorite, even if whoever wins the Scudetto can never be considered out of the race. Inter could win last year, Juve can’t afford another wrong year. Milan has a base made up of players and a game idea.”

Juve FC Says

We are always one of the favourites to win the league title in every campaign and it is hardly a surprise nowadays.

However, we cannot allow that to get into our heads and prepare less for the new season.

Among the three challengers, we are probably the most ill-equipped at the moment.

If we don’t add more players to our squad, injuries and suspension could cost us a place at the top of the standings when the campaign finishes.

    martinn August 2, 2022 at 11:01 am

    the submarine himself, always diving

