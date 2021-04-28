Brazilian side reactivates contact with Juventus over winger

Juventus is keen to get Douglas Costa off their wage bill in the summer when he returns from his loan spell at Bayern Munich.

Although he has played for some of the biggest teams in Europe and remains a fine attacker on his day, there has been a shortage of teams who want to sign him so far.

One side that remains keen is his former team, Gremio and they are looking to try their luck even though it will be hard for them.

Globoesporte via Calciomercato says they have re-established contact with Juventus over a possible summer move for the winger, even though they know it would take a lot of financial commitment from them.

The Brazilian is currently on loan at Bayern Munich and the Germans are not interested in signing him permanently.

Juventus also has no place for him in their team as they bank on the likes of Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski to become top players for them now and in the future.

The report didn’t reveal how much the Brazilian side is willing to offer for his signature or how much Juve wants.

One thing that is almost certain is that the Bianconeri will want them to take his wages off their bill or as much of it as they can.

There are still a few weeks before the transfer window reopens and some other teams might become interested in signing him also.