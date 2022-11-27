Brazil’s latest updates on Danilo’s condition worries Juventus

Last Thursday, Brazil opened their World Cup campaign with a victory over Serbia courtesy of Richarlison’s personal brace.

While the entire globe is concerned with Neymar’s condition who sustained a knock during the match, Juventus are instead worried about one of their own.

At the end of the match, Danilo was visibly in pain but to still had to hustle until the final whistle.

However, it appears that the versatile defender will miss the next two group stage encounters against Switzerland and Cameroon, if not more.

The Brazilian national team has released a statement offering updates on the 31-year-old’s condition following his latest medical visits.

“The medical visits highlighted the ligament injury in Danilo’s left ankle and the need for further treatment,” reads the statement according to ilBianconero.

“We will make daily evaluations and other insights to make the best decision.”

The source adds that Juventus are closely following the situation of their recently-appointed vice-captain who has become a crucial pawn in Max Allegri’s tactical lineup.

The Selecao’s squad also features two other Bianconeri defenders in Alex Sandro and Gleison Bremer. While the left-back started against Serbia, the centre-back appears to be a backup for the long-established partnership of Thiago Silva and Marquinhos.