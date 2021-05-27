Club News

BREAKING: Allegri’s return to Juventus is now imminent according to Sky Sports

May 27, 2021 - 10:57 am

Despite leading Juventus towards a dramatic last-day Champions League qualification as well as a Coppa Italia triumph, Andrea Pirlo will reportedly be sacked in the next few hours.

Famous Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano posted the news via his Twitter account, claiming that Max Allegri is set to return to the club.

Romano refers to Sky Sport as the original source, explaining that Allegri made his decision to rejoin the Bianconeri because he was no longer willing to wait for Real Madrid.

The former Cagliari and Milan manager was considered as one of the favorites to take over in the Spanish capital, but Zinedine Zidane’s situation dragged too long for his liking.

Whilst the Frenchman will eventually leave Los Blancos, the Italian had already chosen his next destination.

Allegri previously managed Juventus between 2014 and 2019, leading the club towards five Scudetto titles, four Coppa Italia triumphs, as well as two Champions League finals.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

de ligt

Barcelona returns for De Ligt, but Juventus has no plans to sell

May 27, 2021
Daniele Rugani

Cagliari Sporting Director says they cannot afford Juventus loanee

May 27, 2021
varane

Real Madrid accepts situation with Juventus target and put him up for sale

May 27, 2021

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Martinn May 27, 2021 at 12:43 pm

    Excellent! Now we need a swap with pogba for ronno, add donnarumma and locatelli in and things begin to take shape.

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.