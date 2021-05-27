BREAKING: Allegri’s return to Juventus is now imminent according to Sky Sports

Despite leading Juventus towards a dramatic last-day Champions League qualification as well as a Coppa Italia triumph, Andrea Pirlo will reportedly be sacked in the next few hours.

Famous Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano posted the news via his Twitter account, claiming that Max Allegri is set to return to the club.

Romano refers to Sky Sport as the original source, explaining that Allegri made his decision to rejoin the Bianconeri because he was no longer willing to wait for Real Madrid.

The former Cagliari and Milan manager was considered as one of the favorites to take over in the Spanish capital, but Zinedine Zidane’s situation dragged too long for his liking.

Whilst the Frenchman will eventually leave Los Blancos, the Italian had already chosen his next destination.

Allegri previously managed Juventus between 2014 and 2019, leading the club towards five Scudetto titles, four Coppa Italia triumphs, as well as two Champions League finals.