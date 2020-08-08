BREAKING: Andrea Pirlo new Juventus coach

Breaking news in Italy suggests Andrea Pirlo will be the new Juventus coach for the 2020/21 season.

Sky Sport Italia, Goal Italia, Gazzetta dello Sport and other Italian papers and media outlets suggest that Pirlo will be appointed in the coming hours.

It’s a massive gamble from the club management who only just appointed Pirlo as Under 23 coach, only to promote him to the senior squad immediately.

Pirlo has no experience of managing a professional team at the top level, having only just completed his coaching course at Coverciano.

An official announcement confirming the news is expected in the coming hours….