Well, it wouldn’t be deadline day without some surprises here and there. Luckily for Juventus, they were finally able to find a new accommodation for Arthur Melo.
Italian journalist Romeo Agresti posted a video on his Twitter account showing the Brazilian midfielder leaving towards his next destination: Liverpool FC.
The Reds have been desperate to sign a new midfielder amid their current injury crisis and have apparently identified the former Barcelona man as the right profile.
We’ll provide you with additional details regarding the formula once confirmed.
#Arthur lascia Torino e vola in direzione #Liverpool: a pomeriggio le visite mediche con i Reds // Arthur is leaving for Liverpool. He'll undergo a medical with the Reds this afternoon ✈️🇬🇧 @Goalitalia @Goal pic.twitter.com/6TNQiHwfug
— Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) September 1, 2022
