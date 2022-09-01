Well, it wouldn’t be deadline day without some surprises here and there. Luckily for Juventus, they were finally able to find a new accommodation for Arthur Melo.

Italian journalist Romeo Agresti posted a video on his Twitter account showing the Brazilian midfielder leaving towards his next destination: Liverpool FC.

The Reds have been desperate to sign a new midfielder amid their current injury crisis and have apparently identified the former Barcelona man as the right profile.

We’ll provide you with additional details regarding the formula once confirmed.