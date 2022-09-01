Arthur
Transfer News

Breaking: Arthur flying to complete EPL switch – (Video)

September 1, 2022 - 10:17 am

Well, it wouldn’t be deadline day without some surprises here and there. Luckily for Juventus, they were finally able to find a new accommodation for Arthur Melo.

Italian journalist Romeo Agresti posted a video on his Twitter account showing the Brazilian midfielder leaving towards his next destination: Liverpool FC.

The Reds have been desperate to sign a new midfielder amid their current injury crisis and have apparently identified the former Barcelona man as the right profile.

We’ll provide you with additional details regarding the formula once confirmed.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Koulibaly Chiellini

Video – On this day, Juventus Toppled Napoli in seven-goal thriller

August 31, 2022
chiesa

Juventus won’t rush Federico Chiesa’s return to the pitch

August 31, 2022
Vlahovic

Video – Vlahovic gives Juventus an early lead against Spezia

August 31, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.