BREAKING: Arthur has accepted Juventus offer

According to reports from Italy, Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo has accepted Juve’s offer, meaning a deal is close to being completed.

Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti report that have after a brief deadlock, Arthur has accepted Juves’s offer and will move to Turin.

Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio and the Guardian’s Fabrizio Romano have also reported that Arthur has agreed terms with Juventus and will make the move.

The deal is expected to be announced in the coming days, ahead of the deadline of 30 June.

Miralem Pjanic will join Barcelona having already agreed terms with the Baluagrana some time ago.