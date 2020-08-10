All Stories, Transfer News

BREAKING: Blaise Matuidi to leave Juventus

August 10, 2020

Blaise Matuidi will leave Juventus in the coming days to join MLS side Inter Miami.

The French midfielder was tipped to leave Juve after a successful three-year stint in Turin where he won the Serie A title three times along with one Coppa Italia and Supercoppa title.

Sky Sport Italia, Goal Italia and multiple others report that Matuidi has reached an agreement with the club owned by David Beckham and is expected to undergo a medical this afternoon in Paris.

Romeo Agresti reports that Matuidi will terminate his contract with Juve, essentially leaving for free, however Juve would save on his salary for the coming year.

 

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

Pirlo and management meet for market talks

August 10, 2020

Juventus back in the race for Sandro Tonali

August 10, 2020

Matuidi to Inter, Khedira & Higuain to terminate contracts?

August 10, 2020