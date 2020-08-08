BREAKING: Fabio Paratici to leave Juventus ?

Multiple reports from the Italian press suggest that a ‘revolution’ is underway at Juventus with Sporting Director Fabio Paratici expected to leave along with Maurizio Sarri.

Sarri’s departure from the club was confirmed earlier today however he may not be the only casualty of what the Italian press is dubbing a ‘revolution’ at Juventus.

Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio, Goal Italia, La Stampa and others suggest that director Fabio Paratici will be the next one to leave, having spent a decade in the Juve management.

The favourite to replace him is Federico Cherubini who currently works in the Corporate Management department of Juventus.

UPDATE: Juventus have since released a statement via the news agency ANSA, stating that the rumours about Fabio Paratici are “Totally unfounded.”