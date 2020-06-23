BREAKING: Juventus agree Arthur deal with Barcelona

Juventus have agreed a deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Arthur for a reported €80m fee while talks for Miralem Pjanic continue.

Sky report that the deal has been agreed between the two clubs, despite the Brazilian midfielder saying he didn’t want to leave Barca last month.

According to Sky Sports, Maurizio Sarri wants to build his midfield around Arthur, much in the way he did with Jorginho at Napoli and Chelsea.

Juventus have also offered the 23-year-old an increase in salary, compared to his deal with Barcelona – A reported €5m a year.

Talks are also continuing between the two clubs over a move for Miralem Pjanic, but they disagree on the value of the player.

Sky suggest that Juve value Pjanic at €70m but Barca think he is not worth just €10m less than Arthur.

Both teams are reportedly keen to complete the deal before June 30.