Juventus have announced the sacking of Thiago Motta who has been replaced by Igor Tudor until the end of the season.

The news has been in the air over the past 24 hours, as the club’s directors have decided to take action following several days of discussion. Apparently, the 42-year-old has been identified as the main culprit responsible for the team’s abysmal form this season and the disastrous results witnessed over the past few weeks.

Therefore, the club has now made it official, announcing Motta’s departure on Sunday afternoon.

“Juventus FC announce that Thiago Motta has been relieved of his duties as Men’s First Team coach,” reads the club’s official statement.

“The club would like to thank Thiago Motta and all of his staff for their professionalism and for the work they have carried out in recent months with passion and dedication. The club wish them the best of luck for the future.”

(Photo by Silvia Lore/Getty Images)

Moreover, the same note confirms the appointment of Tudor but without specifying the length of their agreement.

“Juventus FC also announce that the Men’s First Team will now be led by Igor Tudor, who will take charge of his first training session tomorrow, Monday, 24 March.”

This will be the Croatian’s third spell in Turin, having played for the club during his heyday between 1998 and 2007 an then serving as Andrea Pirlo’s assistant coach during the 2020/21 season.

Most sources believe the 46-year-old will take over until the end of the Serie A campaign, while the club will take its time before deciding the identity of their long-term manager.