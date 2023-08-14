In a sudden Mercato twist, Juventus are reportedly on the verge of finalizing a transfer for Marco Carnesecchi.

Several sources are reporting this breaking news, including TuttoJuve and ilBianconero. Both reports describe the move as a bolt out of the blue.

Even though the Bianconeri have been tracking the 23-year-old for quite some time, we hardly registered any developments on this front in recent weeks.

So it appears that Juventus technical director Cristiano Giuntoli managed to keep the move hidden for as long as possible.

Carnesecchi is an Atalanta youth product who spent the last two and a half seasons on loan at Cremonese.

After impressing with the Tigers, the Italian returned to Bergamo this summer. However, he’s facing stern competition from the more experienced Juan Musso.

Moreover, both sources believe that Carnesecchi’s pursuit offers a clue on Wojciech Szczesny’s future.

Earlier this summer, some sources linked the 32-year-old to Bayern Munich. With Manuel Neuer still struggling with injury problems and Yann Sommer joining Inter, the Bavarians desperately need a new shot-stopper.

Szczesny has recently triggered an automatic release clause in his Juventus contract that pushed the deadline back to 2025.

But with Carnesecchi joining the club, one would expect a Juventus goalkeeper to head towards the exit door.

The sources expect the Atalanta man to compete with Mattia Perin for a starting berth if Tek truly ends up joining the Bundesliga giants.