Breaking: Leonardo Bonucci tests positive for Covid-19

After the announcement of an outbreak within the Italian national team’s camp, Juve’s fears have become a reality.

According to the club’s official website, Leonardo Bonucci tested positive for Covid-19 upon returning from international duty.

The defender was among four Bianconeri players called-up by NT coach Roberto Mancini.

Whilst captain Giorgio Chiellini was given an early leave after the victory against Northern Ireland last Thursday, Bonucci remained with the Azzurri alongside Federico Chiesa and Federico Bernardeschi.

On Wednesday, the national team confirmed that four of its staff members have tested positive for the virus, which sparked some serious concerns over the health of the players who were part of the camp (Football Italia).

Juventus are set to play against Torino in the Derby della Mole on Saturday before hosting Napoli in the previously postponed match on Wednesday.

Here’s what the full statement reads regarding Bonucci as released by Juventus on their official website:

“Leonardo Bonucci, upon returning from the Italian national team, this morning underwent a diagnostic molecular test for COVID-19 which came back positive. The player has already been placed in home isolation.”