Breaking: Milik lands in Italy to complete Juventus transfer (Video)

Early in the afternoon, Arkadiusz Milik made his landing in Italy as he prepares to complete his transfer to Juventus.

The Pole spent more than four years of his career in Serie A while representing Napoli, and has been a longtime target of the Bianconeri.

The 28-year-old will arrive on an initial loan move from Marseille with the right to buy at the end of the season.

Italian journalist Giovanni Albanese broke the news on Twitter with a video showing the striker’s landing, while Romeo Agresti provided footage from the airport.