In response to a summons by the Collegio di Garanzia dello Sport to reassess the penalty in the infamous “capital gains case” involving Juventus, the Federal Court of Appeals has rendered a verdict, imposing a ten-point deduction on the Bianconeri club for the ongoing season, as reported by Calciomercato.

Furthermore, the Court has exonerated Pavel Nedved, Paolo Garimberti, Assia Grazioli Venier, Caitlin Mary Hughes, Daniela Marilungo, Francesco Roncaglio, and Enrico Vellano from all charges brought against them.

The official ruling reads as follows: “The Federal Court of Appeals hereby absolves Pavel Nedved, Paolo Garimberti, Assia Grazioli Venier, Caitlin Mary Hughes, Daniela Marilungo, Francesco Roncaglio, and Enrico Vellano from the alleged offenses and imposes a ten-point deduction on F.C. Juventus S.p.A. in the standings, to be applied for the current sports season.”

JuveFC Says

This is devastating news and no doubt the club will appeal but as things stand right now the team is outside the top four and unlikely to be playing Champions League football next season.