Breaking: Romano confirms total agreement between Juventus and Sassuolo for Locatelli

After months of speculations, the wait is finally over, at least according to one of the most reliable sources on the planet. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the agreement between Juventus and Sassuolo over the transfer of Manuel Locatelli.

The negotiations between the two sides have been ongoing for months, but the player had always been adamant on joining the Old Lady.

A breakthrough in the negotiations had been reported following a meeting on Friday in Turin, and it appears that the two clubs have finally reached a full agreement that would see the Euro 2020 winner joining Max Allegri’s squad.

According to Romano, Juventus will pay a total of 35 million euros plus add-ons, and the player will sign a contract until 2026. The Tweet also included the journalist’s signature “Here We Go” to further confirm the deal.

An official announcement is expected in the next few days as more details are expected to emerge soon.