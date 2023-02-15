Bremer admits he has been below-par in some matches for Juventus

Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has admitted he has not always been at his best for the club this season and even listed some matches in which he has struggled.

Bremer joined the Bianconeri at the start of this season from Torino as the best defender in Serie A last season.

The Brazilian has adapted well to the change and is among the best centre-backs in Turin.

However, there are matches that he has performed poorly and he knows and discusses them, saying, via Football Italia:

“Positive: I had a few matches that weren’t up to scratch, but I found myself, I’ve grown and next year will be important.

“My negative matches? I’m not looking for excuses. I did badly, with Monza and Napoli I wasn’t up to the mark.

“Five years ago, nobody knew me, last year I won the title of best defender. Resilience, that’s my secret, I look ahead.”

Juve FC Says

This candid admission from Bremer shows the defender is very aware of his situation, which is very smart for a player.

It is good that he knows when he has done well and when he should have done better.

This will help him maintain his best levels for as long as possible, which will benefit us greatly as his present employers.