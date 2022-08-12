Bremer admits he needs to change things to thrive at Juventus

Gleison Bremer has admitted that he knows he must adapt to succeed at Juventus.

The defender has just joined the Bianconeri from Torino in a move that means he will now play in a back-four.

The defender spent years at Torino and mastered the act of playing in a back-three.

He became the best defender in Serie A last season while playing in that system.

However, Max Allegri uses a back-four, and he will not change his system because of a new defender.

Bremer knows this and admitted in a recent interview that he certainly must adapt to a new style of play.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“A strong defender must adapt to play with any system, three, or four-man defence, even one.

“This is important for the future, also for the national team who always play with four defenders.

“I must adapt to a new system, there are different things to do, it’s not just one vs. one, here we work with tactics and by reading the game.”

Juve FC Says

Bremer joins as the best defender in Italy, but he knows a change of system could see him struggle.

However, with enough training and a dedication to adaptation, he could master playing in a back-four quicker than we all expect.