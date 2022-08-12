Bremer admits he was close to joining another Serie A club

Gleison Bremer has admitted that he was close to joining another Serie A club before moving to Juventus.

The Bianconeri have just added the defender to their squad in this transfer window, and we expect him to become one of their regulars.

He was awarded the best defender in the league award last season when he played for Torino.

There were several clubs looking to add him to their squad, including teams outside of Italy.

However, Inter Milan and Juve were the leading clubs in the chase, and it was clear that he would eventually join one of them.

The Nerazzurri were looking to sell Milan Skriniar to PSG, and they saw him as the perfect replacement.

However, Juve sold Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich quicker and used half of their earnings to beat their rivals to his signature.

He has now admitted he was close to joining another club. He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“You journalists have talked more about this. I have talked to many clubs, maybe I have approached another Italian team but it hasn’t changed much. I knew I was going away, but not where. I’m at Juve and I find myself here”.

Juve FC Says

Bremer has joined the biggest club of his career, and he would want to make the most of this unique chance that he has.

He looked great in the colours of Torino, and playing with better players should improve him further.