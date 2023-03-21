Bremer admits Juventus feels stronger as a team

Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has admitted the Bianconeri are a much stronger team now.

The black and whites have been one of the best sides in Serie A this season and would be second if they had not been docked 15 league points.

Their most recent game ended in a 1-0 win against Inter Milan as they continue to show they have what it takes to beat anyone in the division.

However, Juve did not start the season this strong and even lost both league games to Monza.

But in the last few weeks, they have been stronger and looked more compact in all departments on the pitch.

Bremer says via Calciomercato:

“It was a very important victory, we played a game that lived up to others made in the league. We are trying to go back up the rankings and have zero margins of error. But we feel even stronger as a team and this allows us to win important games like the one with Inter”.

Juve FC Says

We are now enjoying the rewards of sticking with Max Allegri as his team delivers outstanding performances and makes us happy.

We need them to remain in top form for the rest of this season and they seem to have reached a level where they now understand each other on and off the pitch; this chemistry is important to winning trophies.