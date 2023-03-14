Bremer and Danilo ignored by Brazil for their latest squad

Juventus stars Gleison Bremer and Danilo haven’t been called up to the Brazilian national team for their latest games, according to Calciomercato.

Both players represented their country at the last World Cup and have been key members in the past year.

However, according to the report, Tite is no longer their manager and the interim coach has decided to test some new legs.

He has now left the Bianconeri contingent at home and named a team of mostly new players.

Juve FC Says

This is very good news for us as a club because it means most of our players will rest for the next few weeks and we can have them back as fit as possible when club football resumes next month.

This decision does not mean their international careers are over and we expect them to earn more caps in the following international windows.

However, for now, they have been rested and it will benefit us very well in the long term.

Bremer and Danilo are key members of our squad, so they have played many matches recently.

This rest will help them re-energise and return to training revitalised as we chase an excellent end to the term.