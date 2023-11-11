Juventus defeated Cagliari 2-1 in Serie A this evening to maintain their winning streak, although their run of clean sheets has come to an end.

Max Allegri’s men were confident heading into the international break with another win, having won their previous four matches and kept six consecutive clean sheets.

The Old Lady started well, but they faced a Cagliari side on a three-game winning streak, and their visitors had the energy to pose some problems at the beginning of the match.

However, Juve was the superior side and continued to search for the opening goal while dealing with the threats from Claudio Ranieri’s team.

The Bianconeri had to wait until the hour mark to open the scoring, with Gleison Bremer heading in a fine Filip Kostic free kick.

The Bianconeri extended their lead ten minutes later when Daniele Rugani scrambled the ball home in a crowded Cagliari goal.

Cagliari pulled one back five minutes later, setting up a nervous finish to the game. Juve has been fantastic defensively this season and defended their lead well while trying to score another goal.

Both clubs sought another goal, but it never came, and Juve will spend the next few hours at the top of the Italian league table before Inter Milan plays.