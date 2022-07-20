Bremer arrives for Juventus medical – (Video)

After reaching an agreement with the player and his club on Tuesday, Gleison Bremer has arrived to the J-Medical center this morning to undergo his routine medical tests before completing his switch from Torino to Juventus.

The Brazilian won the award for the best Serie A defender last season, and the Bianconeri have identified as the ideal replacement for Matthijs de Ligt who joined Bayern Munich.

The 25-year-old greeted the fans gathered around the medical facility and signed some autographs.