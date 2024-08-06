Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has now become the best-paid defender in Italian football following yesterday’s contract extension.

The 27-year-old penned a new deal on Monday, pushing back the deadline date to June 2029.

The Brazilian expressed his delight with the renewal, insisting he doesn’t have any reason to leave the Bianconeri.

According to IlBianconero, Juventus rewarded Bremer for his loyalty to the cause with an improved salary.

The management gave the player a rise that renders him the highest-paid defender in Serie A. He will be earning circa 7 million euros per season, including bonuses.

Bremer now commands the second-highest salary on Juve’s wage bill. Dusan Vlahovic remains on top of the list with a salary that exceeds 10 million euros.

On the other hand, Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla reveals Bremer agreed to waive his release clause which is no longer valid this summer. This buyout clause was worth 60 million euros.

Nevertheless, the new contract will include a new release clause of 70 million euros which will become active from 2025.

The Brazil international joined Juventus in the summer of 2022, completing a crosstown switch from Torino. He was reportedly very close to signing for Inter, but the Old Lady hijacked the operation at the eleventh hour.

Bremer has now cemented himself as the club’s most reliable centre-back, and one of the most resolute defenders in Europe.