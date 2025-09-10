Gleison Bremer has established himself as one of the most important figures within the Juventus squad, and his absence through a long-term injury last season proved to be a significant setback for the Bianconeri. His influence at the back has been central to their performances, and the club has eagerly awaited his recovery.

Bremer’s return strengthens Juventus

Regarded as one of the finest defenders in Serie A, Bremer’s absence created difficulties for Juventus despite their efforts to bring in additional centre-backs as cover. The defensive unit struggled to display the same level of stability without him, highlighting the Brazilian’s importance to the side.

Now fully fit and ready to contribute again, Bremer’s presence is expected to play a key role in the club’s ambitions this season. His performances are likely to be a decisive factor in determining how far Juventus can progress, both domestically and in European competitions. The Bianconeri are delighted to see him return to form, recognising the value he brings not only through his defensive capabilities but also through his leadership qualities.

In recognition of his influence, Igor Tudor has awarded him the position of vice-captain at the Allianz Stadium. This new responsibility makes him second in command within the squad, a role that many observers believe is a natural fit given his consistency and commitment.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Leadership role and player mindset

Despite the significance of being named vice-captain, Bremer himself remains grounded. According to Tuttomercatoweb, he explained, “The coach said I’m vice-captain, and I’m proud of this achievement. It’s a very important thing, but for me, it makes little difference. With or without the armband, we have to fight for every ball and every match to win because Juventus demands this of you. We’re on the right path.”

His statement reflects a mindset that prioritises performance and collective responsibility over individual accolades. Bremer recognises that the armband brings additional duties, but his focus remains firmly on ensuring strong performances in every game, regardless of title.

With his resilience, defensive quality and leadership approach, Bremer continues to demonstrate why he is considered a vital part of Juventus. His return not only strengthens the team defensively but also sets a standard of professionalism and determination that will serve the club well throughout the campaign.