Bremer clocks 26 and Juventus celebrate their centre-back

Gleison Bremer has just clocked 26 and Juventus has celebrated the solid defender from Brazil.

Bremer moved to the Allianz Stadium in the summer and has been one of the best signings in the league so far.

The defender is a player Juventus hopes will deliver for them and he has not disappointed.

As the black and whites struggle against a -15 point deficit, he has helped make the team strong at the back while chipping in with some important goals at the other end of the field.

The former Torino man is now one of the first names on the team sheet and will be in the group as they look to beat Inter Milan tomorrow.

While wishing him a happy birthday, Juve wrote on its website: “He has become a point of reference in almost no time at all, having arrived just last summer. From day one Gleison proved to be focused, attentive, and always eager to honour the black and white striped shirt every day.

“Other than his unquestionable defensive stature, he has developed a real eye for goal. Of the four he has netted this campaign, three have come from February onwards – including the only goal of the game in the Coppa Italia quarter-final against Lazio as well as the one that completed the turnaround against Torino in the most recent Derby della Mole. Not bad for a defender.”

Juve FC Says

Bremer has been arguably our best signing of the season and the defender is one player we can trust to deliver for us in different matches.

The Brazilian deserves all the praise he is getting and hopefully, he will hit the best form of his career on our books.