Juventus defender Gleison Bremer could take the pitch for the first time since October in the club’s first summer friendly.

The Brazilian has been on the sidelines since suffering a horrific ACL injury during the club’s Champions League group-stage clash against RB Leipzig back in early October.

Many blame this incident for the slump that ensued in the following weeks and months, as the team’s defensive solidity slowly degenerated, culminating in the sacking of Thiago Motta in March after a series of calamitous results.

Juventus were left devastated by Bremer’s injury

While the Italo-Brazilian’s demise in Turin cannot be attributed to a single factor, Bremer’s injury certainly took its toll on the team. But luckily for Juventus, the 28-year-old is edging ever closer towards making his return to action.

Gleison Bremer (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

The former Torino star was even added to Igor Tudor’s FIFA Club World Cup squad last month, albeit he didn’t make any appearances throughout the competition.

But according to IlBianconero, Bremer is itching to make his return to the field, so he decided to cut his holiday short by a few days.

Bremer could make his first appearance since October against Reggiana

While Tudor’s men are expected to report to training on Thursday for the start of pre-season, the centre-back will be at Continassa on Monday to begin his personalised training before joining the group three days later.

As the source explains, the Brazil international is hoping to take part in Juve’s first summer friendly against Reggiana on August 2 which will take place at the club’s training centre at Continassa.

While it remains to be seen how many minutes Bremer will receive, if any, in this particular contest, the main objective is to be ready in time for the Serie A opener against Parma on August 24.