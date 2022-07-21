Gleison Bremer has become the latest player to move to Juventus in this transfer window.

The Brazilian defender has been in fine form in Serie A over the last few seasons, and he was crowned the best player in his position in the league last term.

Juve has now acquired his signature and made him the replacement for Matthijs de Ligt.

The defender will certainly make an impact at the Allianz Stadium, judging by how well he did at Torino.

He inherited the number 3 shirt at the Allianz Stadium, which has just been vacated by Giorgio Chiellini.

A report on Tutto Sport claims he could even replace the former Juve man in the Italian national team.

He is Brazilian and has maintained that he will prefer to play for their national team.

However, he is married to an Italian, and she could make him eligible for the Azzurri.

If he continues to be ignored by The Brazilian national team handlers, he could switch allegiance.

Juve FC Says

Bremer has been fantastic in the last few seasons. If he keeps getting better at Juve, he will be called up by the Brazilian national team.

If that doesn’t happen, then he will get an Italian national team call up soon.