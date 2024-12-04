Gleison Bremer has provided an update on his recovery journey after suffering a torn ACL at the beginning of this season, an injury that has sidelined him for a significant period. The Brazilian defender is expected to be out of action until the end of the current campaign, and Juventus already has plans to bring in a replacement during the January transfer window. Despite this, Bremer remains an essential part of the team’s long-term future, and the club hopes that he can return to full fitness sooner rather than later. Juventus has assured the defender that he will be given all the time he needs to recover and return at his best.

Bremer has now offered some encouraging news on his recovery, stating that he is progressing well. He mentioned, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “I’m doing well now. The worst is over, and I’m slowly recovering.” This update is a relief for both the player and the club, as Bremer was a key figure in Juventus’ defence before his injury.

During his recovery process, Bremer has been in touch with Giorgio Chiellini, a former Juventus stalwart who also suffered a similar injury during his career. Chiellini’s successful return to the highest level has made him a source of advice for Bremer. The Brazilian said: “I’ve spoken a lot with Chiellini in the past. We would have made a great pair. I’ll ask him about the injury he also had and try to understand what he did to return to his level.”

Bremer’s absence has been felt keenly by Juventus, as he was a crucial part of their defensive setup. His leadership and presence at the back were integral to the team’s defensive stability. As the club continues to work through the challenges of his absence, they remain hopeful that he will return stronger and continue to contribute at the highest level. When Bremer is back, Juventus believes he will return to the form that made him one of the key pillars of their defence.