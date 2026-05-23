Gleison Bremer has explained that moving to Italy significantly improved his defensive abilities, highlighting clear differences between defensive approaches in Serie A and those in Brazil.

He was signed by Torino from Atletico Mineiro in 2018 as one of the most promising defenders in Brazilian football, with several clubs already monitoring his development, but it was Torino who secured his signature and continued his progression before his move to Juventus in the summer of 2022, by which time he had been named Serie A Best Defender for the 2021 2022 season.

Defensive Education in Serie A

He has stated that the approach to defending in Italy differs greatly from Brazil, where more emphasis is placed on technical ability, while Serie A focuses on learning the fundamentals of defending and positional awareness, which helped him develop into a more complete defender over time.

Bremer also reflected on the importance of coaching influence during his time at Torino and Juventus, noting that managers such as Mazzarri played a key role in improving details such as body positioning, marking, and reading attackers’ movements.

Juventus Impact and Player Perspective

He said via Tuttojuve:

“When I arrived in Italy, I immediately realised that the way of playing the role was completely different from that in Brazil. There, they pay a lot of attention to the defender’s technique, while in Italy you really learn how to defend. For me, it was an extraordinary school, first at Torino and then at Juventus. Coaches like Mazzarri taught me fundamental details: body posture, marking, paying attention to the attackers’ movements. These are aspects that have shaped the defender I am today.”

His comments underline how Italy transformed his defensive understanding, providing him with structured tactical education that differed significantly from Brazil and helped him adapt quickly across his time at Torino and Juventus at the highest level in Europe of football.

This perspective reinforces Bremer’s reputation as one of the most complete defenders developed in Serie A, highlighting the value of his experiences at both Torino and Juventus in shaping his current defensive style and consistency.