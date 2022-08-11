Bremer explains why he chose Juventus and has a plea for Torino fans

Last month, Juventus stunned Inter by sealing a deal for their longtime target Gleison Bremer. The Nerazzurri had an agreement in principle with the player since February, but failed to forge a persuading offer for Torino.

In the end, the Granata were more than happy to sell the highest bidder, if it meant sending their prized asset to their crosstown rivals.

The 25-year-old earned the award for the best defender in Serie A least season, thus, the Bianconeri supporters were delighted with his arrival following the departure of Matthijs de Ligt.

On Thursday, Juventus unveiled their new defender in a press conference, and the Brazilian explained why he chose to don the black and white jersey, while revealing that he and Max Allegri share the same mentality.

“Allegri has a good impact at Juventus, he always fights to win. He has the same mentality as mine,” said Bremer during his presentation to the press as reported by Calciomercato.

“Little changes between a back-three and a back-four. But I’m also talking to Chiellini, he tells me not to be bothered with these things. One step at a time.

“I talked to my agent, we spoke to different clubs. But Juventus is the team that struck me the most, it’s only right that I come here.”

On the other hand, Bremer knows that Torino fans were left displeased with his choice, but asks them to understand his decision.

“I know that Toro fans have taken it badly. But I ask them, if they have children, wouldn’t they want them to reach the top and achieve great things? I chose Juventus because I want to win and always improve, there is nothing wrong with it.”