Bremer, Fagioli and the most interesting stats from Juve’s win over Cremonese

On Sunday night, Juventus made it three wins on the trot in Serie A with a 2-0 victory over Cremonese at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

The club’s official website delivered the most interesting stats and facts registered on the evening.

The Bianconeri now possess the best home record in Serie A since October, with 11 wins, a draw and two defeats in their last 14 fixtures in Turin.

This season, only the newly-crowned La Liga champions Barcelona (25) have collected more clean sheets than Juventus in Europe’s Top-Five leagues. Max Allegri’s men share the second place with Lazio who equally have 19 shutouts.

This was a special evening for Nicolò Fagioli who opened the scoring against his former club. The young man has now become the only midfielder (aside from Udinese’s Lazar Samardzic) to contribute in a minimum of three goals and three assists in Serie A.

As for Juve’s other goalscorer, Gleison Bremer has once again proved his prowess on the opposing end of the field. As the source explains, the Brazilian has now scored five goals across all competitions this season (four in the league and one in the Coppa Italia), more than any other defender plying his trade in Serie A.