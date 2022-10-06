Bremer
Bremer gives his reaction to Juventus win over Maccabi Haifa

October 6, 2022 - 11:30 pm

Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has reacted to their win against Maccabi Haifa last night.

The Brazilian joined them in the summer from Torino and became a first team regular immediately.

The Bianconeri have been impressed by his performances, and he will get better.

He has become the early replacement for Giorgio Chiellini on the team, but he still has a long way to go to show he can have the longevity the Azzurri star enjoyed at the club.

Bremer has been heavily involved in Juve matches this season, so he was partly responsible for the team’s recent poor run of form.

However, the win against Haifa means Juve now has two from two, and they are making progress on their goals.

Reacting to the win, Bremer posted some pictures of himself on Instagram and captioned them:

“We continue in search of our goal”

Juve FC Says

We need more wins this season to achieve our goals, but that should not stop us from enjoying the one we just had.

Bremer knows how important it was that we won that game. Now we must turn our focus towards the next game against AC Milan.

A win for us in it will boost our confidence even further.

