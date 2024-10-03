Juventus earned an astonishing come-from-behind victory to beat RB Leipzig in the Champions League, but the club fears Gleison Bremer may have suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury.

The Brazilian has been superb since the start of the season, helping Juventus maintain six consecutive clean sheets in Serie A.

With Federico Gatti and Danilo starting on the bench, the 27-year-old was donning the captain’s armband against Leipzig. But unfortunately, he only lasted five minutes on the pitch before suffering what could be a devastating blow.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are sweating over the defender’s condition, fearing he may have suffered an ACL injury.

This is what many observers suggest based on the awkward movement of the knee that preceded the fall and the agony he displayed afterwards.

Moreover, Bremer was unable to leave the pitch on his own, so he had to be assisted by members of the Juventus medical staff.

The player will now undergo medical tests as soon as possible to detect the nature of his injury while everyone at the club holds their breath while bracing themselves for the worst.

Shortly following Bremer’s injury, Nico Gonzalez also had to leave the pitch while carrying a knock. However, the Argentine’s condition is far less concerning than the Brazilian’s.

The winger appeared to have suffered a muscular problem that should rule him out of action at least until the international break.